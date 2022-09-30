Deals: Amazon Slashes Echo, Fire TV, Kindle, Eero and More by Up to 64% Off [LIST]

Amazon announced a bunch of new products for 2022 earlier this week, and now it has slashed the pricing on existing Echo, Fire TV devices and more, down to all-time lows. Check out the list of everything on sale below…

Fire TV Devices: Up to 50% Off

Echo Smart Speakers: Up to 64% Off

Echo Show Devices: Up to 55% Off

Amazon eero WiFi 6, 6 Plus, and 6E mesh routers

Kindle: Up to 27% Off

Kindle Signature/Essentials Bundles: Up to 43% Off

Echo Auto is also on sale for $24.99 (save $45; 64% off), which is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen. A new Echo Auto was announced by Amazon this week.

Also on sale is the Fire HD 7 tablet for 21% off at $54.99, an older model from 2019.

