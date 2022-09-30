Deals: Amazon Slashes Echo, Fire TV, Kindle, Eero and More by Up to 64% Off [LIST]

Here are the Latest Cellphone Deals: Rogers, Telus, Bell and More from Sept. 28
Here are the latest Canadian cellphone plan and device deals, plus other promos from wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell, from our partner PlanHub. As always, the promos may change at the last minute, but here they are as of Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Check them out below… Bell Noticeable price changes: Get a […]
Amazon Deals: Up to 23% Off Google Nest Cams, Nest Thermostats and More
Amazon Canada has a bunch of deals right now, that includes Google’s Nest Security Cam and also the latter’s smart thermostats. Check out the full list of notable deals available today on Amazon: Google Nest Security Cam (Wired) – 2nd Generation – $99.99 (save $30; 23%) Google Nest Cam (Outdoor or Indoor, Battery) – 2 […]
Amazon ‘Prime Early Access Sale’ Launches in Canada Oct. 11-12
Amazon has announced it’s holding another shopping event for Prime members only, set to take place on October 11-12. The news confirms previous reports a second Prime Day-like event was coming this fall. The online retailer is calling the event the Prime Early Access Sale, a two-day global shopping event that’s only for Prime members. […]