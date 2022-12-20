Dyson Boxing Day Sale 2022 Canada: Here are the Deals

IIC Deals
6 seconds ago

dyson boxing week 2022

Dyson Canada has revealed their Boxing Day deals for 2022, which offers up to $200 in savings.

According to the company, the following deals are available for Boxing Week right now:

Also, you can save up to $200 off Dyson air quality tech:

Click here to shop these Dyson Canada Boxing Day deals, available now.

