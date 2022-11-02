Early Staples Black Friday Deals 2022 Now Live: AirPods on Sale and More

Amazon Canada ‘Early Black Friday’ 2022 Deals Now Live
Get ready for an early onslaught of Black Friday deals for 2022, ahead of the ‘shopping day’ set for November 25, 2022. Amazon Canada has naturally launched ‘early Black Friday deals’ for 2022 today, offering savings on a variety of products and shopping categories. Check out some of the highlights below… Amazon Devices on Sale […]
You Can Now Buy a Refurbished M2 MacBook Air in Canada
Apple has added its all-new M2 MacBook Air from July 2022 to its online refurbished store in Canada, offering a variety of models. The 13.6-inch M2 MacBook Air has a new larger Liquid Retina display that’s brighter and support for more colours. You get a new 1080p webcam (versus 720p), plus four speakers with Spatial […]
Amazon Sale: Eero WiFi 6 Plus and 6E Mesh Systems Up to 40% Off
Amazon Canada has a sale right on their eero wireless routers, specifically its eero 6+ and eero Pro 6E systems, slashed by 40% off. Check out the discounts below: eero 6+ dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system (3-pack) – $279 (save $150; 35% off) eero 6+ system (3-pack) with FREE FireTV Stick 4K Max – $353.99 […]