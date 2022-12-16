Freedom Mobile Boxing Day Deals 2022 Now Available

Freedom Mobile and other wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell have all kicked off Boxing Day deals for 2022, as part of ‘Boxing Week’.

Check out the Freedom Mobile Boxing Day deals for 2022 seen on their website below, offering savings on plans, smartphones and more:

$45/40GB Big Gig Unlimited Plan

$30/10GB for 24 months

$40/40GB for 24 months

iPhone 12 for $0/month with TradeUp on a $45/month plan with 40GB of data after Digital Discount on 2-year term

iPhone 13 for $9/month with TradeUp on a $45/month plan with 40GB of data after Digital Discount on 2-year term

iPhone 14 for $19/month with TradeUP on a $45/month plan with 40GB of data after Digital Discount on 2-year term

Samsung Galaxy S22 for $14/month with TradeUp on a $45/month plan with 40GB of data after Digital Discount on 2-year term

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for $5/month with TradeUp on a $45/month plan with 40GB of data after Digital Discount on 2-year term

Google Pixel 6a for $0/month with TradeUp on a $45/month plan with 40GB of data after Digital Discount on 2-year term

We may see more Boxing Day deals appear as we approach December 26, 2022. The best deals will likely involve going to a store such Best Buy, Walmart, Superstore and more as you will likely be able to get bonus gift cards with new activations.