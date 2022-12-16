Freedom Mobile Boxing Day Deals 2022 Now Available

Freedom Mobile and other wireless carriers such as Rogers, Telus and Bell have all kicked off Boxing Day deals for 2022, as part of ‘Boxing Week’.
Check out the Freedom Mobile Boxing Day deals for 2022 seen on their website below, offering savings on plans, smartphones and more:
- $45/40GB Big Gig Unlimited Plan
- $30/10GB for 24 months
- $40/40GB for 24 months
- iPhone 12 for $0/month with TradeUp on a $45/month plan with 40GB of data after Digital Discount on 2-year term
- iPhone 13 for $9/month with TradeUp on a $45/month plan with 40GB of data after Digital Discount on 2-year term
- iPhone 14 for $19/month with TradeUP on a $45/month plan with 40GB of data after Digital Discount on 2-year term
- Samsung Galaxy S22 for $14/month with TradeUp on a $45/month plan with 40GB of data after Digital Discount on 2-year term
- Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for $5/month with TradeUp on a $45/month plan with 40GB of data after Digital Discount on 2-year term
- Google Pixel 6a for $0/month with TradeUp on a $45/month plan with 40GB of data after Digital Discount on 2-year term
We may see more Boxing Day deals appear as we approach December 26, 2022. The best deals will likely involve going to a store such Best Buy, Walmart, Superstore and more as you will likely be able to get bonus gift cards with new activations.
Other articles in the category: Deals
Bell Boxing Day Deals 2022 Now Available
Bell’s Boxing Day deals for 2022 have arrived, as part of the retail industry’s Boxing Week specials. Bell is offering discounts on plans, phones and more. Check out what’s listed for Boxing Day deals below on its website: Save $10/month for 24 months on Essential or Ultimate plans $65/15GB plan (available with financing or bring […]
You Can Now Buy an Apple Refurbished iPhone 12 Pro Max in Canada
Update Dec. 16, 2022: These may have sold out, but Apple’s website no longer lists them as available. Apple has started selling refurbished iPhone 12 Pro Max units in Canada for the first time, with colours Pacific Blue, Gold, Silver and Graphite available as of writing. The only storage option available is 512GB and which […]
Telus Boxing Day Deals 2022 Now Available
Telus has shared Boxing Week deals on its website, saying you can “stay cozy and shop online from the comfort of your home for the latest deals on phones, plans, TV & Internet, and accessories.” The company has listed the following early Boxing Day deals on its website: Get a free 55” Samsung 4K TV […]