Get Free Apple TV+ for 3 Months for LG Smart TV Owners

LG announced its Smart TV owners in owner 80 countries can get 3 months of Apple TV+ for free, just in time for the holidays.

Beginning this week, LG says the promotion is available for new Apple TV+ subscribers that have:

To get the free Apple TV+ offer, users need to access it via the Apple TV+ app on their LG Smart TV and follow the instructions. The free offer does not apply to existing subscribers. “Start date may vary by region. Offer ends January 31, 2023. Promotion applies to countries where Apple TV+ is available,” says LG.

LG says its Magic Remote can let users start watching Apple TV+ with voice commands.