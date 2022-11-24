Nintendo Switch Black Friday 2022 Deal in Canada: Get $160 Back in Points

If you’re trying to hunt down the best Nintendo Switch console Black Friday deal, let’s hope you’re in Quebec, Ontario or New Brunswick.

Right now, Provigo is offering up 40,000 PC Optimum points back on every $100 spent in-store. The company is advertising the Nintendo Switch at its regular price of $399.99, but you’ll get 160,000 points back (equivalent to $160 to spend on groceries) when you spend at least $400 (buy a pack of gum to push your total over the edge?).

Now, there’s no word on how many Nintendo Switch consoles are available in-store at the moment, but your best bet is to call ahead or just head down to a Provigo and find one for yourself. The same deal is available at Independent Grocer locations in Ontario.

In B.C., Real Canadian Superstore locations are offering up 25,000 points for every $100 spent, so that can get you $100 back in groceries if you’re buying a Nintendo Switch. On Black Friday, November 25, there’s a no-tax event that applies to electronics so you can save a bit more.

Amazon Canada has a Black Friday deal on the Nintendo Switch right now, with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle and 3 month online membership available for $399.96. That’s $90 back in bonuses (Mario Kart is $80 and 3 months online is $10).

Happy deal hunting and let us know if you nab a Nintendo Switch with 160,000 points back. It’s hard to believe Switch consoles have remained at the same price still despite coming out in 2017, coming up to six years later.