Nintendo Switch Deal: Animal Crossing Edition on Sale for $339 (Save $40)

IIC Deals
6 seconds ago

nintendo switch animal crossing

If you’re looking for a deal for a Nintendo Switch console, check out Amazon.ca as the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition has been price cut down to $339, saving you $40 (11% off).

Nintendo Switch consoles normally retail for $379 CAD, but this deal saves you $40, allowing you to spend that on games or accessories instead. Other retailers are still selling this special edition of the Switch at its regular price.

“This Nintendo Switch system takes design inspiration from the New animal crossing: new horizons game, with lovely pastel green and Blue Joy-Con controllers that are white on the back, white wrist straps and a white Nintendo Switch Dock, adorned with images of recognizable characters Tom nook and nooklings Timmy and Tommy,” explains Nintendo.

This special edition of the Nintendo Switch does not include the game Animal Crossing, however, as it’s just the colour scheme. If you don’t care what your Nintendo Switch looks like, especially if it stays docked next to your TV, then this might be one way to save on the console.

Click here to buy the Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing edition while it’s still on sale on Amazon.ca.

