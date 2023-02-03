Sonos Launches Sale on Select Speakers Ahead of the Super Bowl

Sonos announced on Friday it has kicked off a sale on select home theatre products just in time for the Super Bowl.

“With Sonos, fans can immerse themselves in every exhilarating play, heart pounding pass, and thrilling touchdown like never before – bringing the sounds of the stadium to their living room watch party,” said a Sonos spokesperson to iPhone in Canada.

Check out what’s on sale below from Sonos:

According to Sonos, this speaker sale begins today, February 3, and goes until February 12, 2023.

