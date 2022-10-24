Sonos Promo: 20% Off Home Theatre Sets Ahead of the Holidays

Sonos is about to launch a sale on its home theatre sets, offering a 20% off discount ahead of the holidays, with sales available on its website and retail partners such as Amazon.ca.

The following home theatre sets will be cut by 20% off, according to Sonos–the discount prices are shown below in Canadian dollars:

Our pick would be the Premium Entertainment Set with Arc–that is one impressive combination in our previous tests (pray you don’t have neighbours).

These Sonos deals are only available October 28-30, so mark your calendars if you’ve been waiting to upgrade your home theatre for the holidays.