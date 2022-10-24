Sonos Promo: 20% Off Home Theatre Sets Ahead of the Holidays

IIC Deals
30 mins ago

Arc holidays

Sonos is about to launch a sale on its home theatre sets, offering a 20% off discount ahead of the holidays, with sales available on its website and retail partners such as Amazon.ca.

The following home theatre sets will be cut by 20% off, according to Sonos–the discount prices are shown below in Canadian dollars:

Our pick would be the Premium Entertainment Set with Arc–that is one impressive combination in our previous tests (pray you don’t have neighbours).

These Sonos deals are only available October 28-30, so mark your calendars if you’ve been waiting to upgrade your home theatre for the holidays.

Other articles in the category: Deals

Refurbished Apple Pencils Restocked in Canada, Save Up to $30

If you’re about to purchase a new iPad, Apple has restocked its refurbished Apple Pencils in its online store. The original Apple Pencil from 2015 is available for $109, saving you $20 off the retail price. The first-gen Apple Pencil works with the following iPads (Apple still needs to update the compatibility list on its […]
IIC Deals
3 days ago