Sonos Promo: 20% Off Home Theatre Sets Ahead of the Holidays
Sonos is about to launch a sale on its home theatre sets, offering a 20% off discount ahead of the holidays, with sales available on its website and retail partners such as Amazon.ca.
The following home theatre sets will be cut by 20% off, according to Sonos–the discount prices are shown below in Canadian dollars:
-
Premium Immersive Set with Arc ($2,037; was
$2,546): The full-length Arc soundbar, the mighty Sub, and two rear speakers.
-
Premium Immersive Set with Beam ($1,604; was
$2,006): The compact Beam (Gen 2) soundbar, two One SL remote speakers, and the Sub Gen 3.
-
Premium Entertainment Set with Arc ($1,638; was
$2,048): A full-length Arc soundbar and Sub.
-
Premium Entertainment Set with Beam ($1206; was
$1,508): The compact Beam (Gen 2) soundbar and the Sub Gen 3
-
Surround Set with Arc ($1,257; was
$1,597): The full-length Arc soundbar and two One SL speakers
-
Surround Set with Beam ($845; was
$1,057): A compact Beam (Gen 2) soundbar and two One SL speakers
Our pick would be the Premium Entertainment Set with Arc–that is one impressive combination in our previous tests (pray you don’t have neighbours).
These Sonos deals are only available October 28-30, so mark your calendars if you’ve been waiting to upgrade your home theatre for the holidays.