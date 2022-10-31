You Can Now Buy a Refurbished M2 MacBook Air in Canada

Apple has added its all-new M2 MacBook Air from July 2022 to its online refurbished store in Canada, offering a variety of models.

The 13.6-inch M2 MacBook Air has a new larger Liquid Retina display that’s brighter and support for more colours. You get a new 1080p webcam (versus 720p), plus four speakers with Spatial Audio support. You also get a 3.5mm headphone jack and the return of MagSafe for charging, plug a slightly larger battery.

We’re seeing 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU versions with 8GB RAM and 256 SSD available for $1,349 CAD, saving you $150 off retail. Colours available are Starlight, Space Grey, Silver and Midnight.

An upgraded 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD is available for $1,709 CAD, saving you $190 off retail.

These refurbished prices are just slightly lower than education pricing from Apple for a new M2 MacBook Air, at $1,374 and $1,774 respectively. You could also consider Apple’s upcoming Black Friday sale for possible gift cards this year.

Nothing in the refurbished store with 16GB of RAM is available yet, as those usually are custom-ordered MacBook Airs from Apple.ca.

Refurbished M2 MacBook Air computers include the standard one-year warranty and 15-day return policy, plus are eligible for AppleCare.

In the box includes a 30W USB-C Power Adapter (M2 with 8-core GPU) or 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter (M2 with 10-core GPU and 512GB, 1TB or 2TB SSD storage).

Click here to buy a refurbished M2 MacBook Air on Apple.ca.