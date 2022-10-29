How to Watch Live: Stream Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva in Canada

YouTuber turned professional boxer Jake “The Problem Child” Paul is scheduled to take on former UFC middleweight champion Anderson “The Spider” Silva on Saturday, October 28, in the main event of a Showtime PPV. This will be the sixth bout of Paul’s budding boxing career.

Silva is known for his unorthodox movements inside the ring, not to mention he has years of experience over Paul. Not that that’s enough to deter the social media personality, though. Paul is fresh off a five-match win streak, and he’s hoping to make that six.

“I’m the young guy and he’s really, really good and has more experience. He has the weight, the height, the reach so all the odds are stacked against me. He’s very fast, very technical, very rangy, good defense, good movement,” Paul said at the final press conference before the fight.

“I’ll have to be perfect on Saturday night. I know I’m capable of doing that but I’m ready for war. Skill aside, it might come down to who wants it more and I believe that’s me.”

Silva, meanwhile, has a 36-11-0 record in the ring. In his last two matches, Silva beat former WBC middleweight champion Julio César Chávez Jr. and followed that up with a first-round knockout of former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz.

“When you fight in combat sports you have to be a little crazy. I’m a little crazy, too. This is not for everyone. Everyone here are special guys and for sure everyone here is a little crazy,” Silva said at the final press conference.

“This is a competition and I’m training hard to make a great show for everyone. This fight is very special to me. I try to do my best because I love fighting and I love my job and now I’m free to do everything I like to do.”

The preshow for the event, which is free to stream on FITE, kicks off at 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. ET tonight, with the main card slated to begin at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET.