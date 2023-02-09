How to Watch: Stream Super Bowl 2023 in Canada, Chiefs vs Eagles

The day football fans have been waiting for has arrived, as Super Bowl LVII is ready to kick off this Sunday.

Super Bowl 2023 starts Sunday, February 12 at 3:30pm PT/6:30pm ET, from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

After the NFL’s exciting Super Wild Card Weekend last month, the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC division and will face the Philadelphia Eagles that emerged as the NFC’s top team.

The Chiefs are led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who won the Vince Lombardi trophy back in 2020 when he led his team over the San Francisco 49ers.

The Eagles are led by Jalen Hurts, marking the first time two black starting quarterbacks are facing off against each other in the Super Bowl. This will be the first Super Bowl for Hurts, who led the Eagles to the NFL’s best record for the 2022 regular season.

How to watch Super Bowl 2023 live on TV in Canada?

You can do so through Bell Media channels on TV and DAZN. This year’s Super Bowl Half Time Show will be sponsored by Apple Music, featuring Rihanna. Apple’s first foray into the Half Time Show replaces previous sponsor, Pepsi.

Bell Media channels TSN, CTV and RDS (French) will be offering Super Bowl LVII coverage. Here are the times for pre-game coverage:

CTV, CTV.ca and CTV app: 9am PT/12 noon ET: Road to the Super Bowl

TSN, TSN.ca and TSN app: 7am PT/10am ET: NFL Countdown

RDS, RDS.ca and RDS app: French language coverage

Radio: TSN 690 Montreal, TSN 1200 Ottawa, TSN 1050 Toronto, and TSN 1260 Edmonton; iHeartRadio Canada

The 2023 Super Bowl will start at 3:30pm PT/6:30pm ET on CTV, TSN and RDS.

How to Watch Super Bowl 2023 live streams on the internet with DAZN Canada

DAZN offers live streaming of the NFL’s Super Bowl if you don’t have access to cable TV for $24.99, allowing you to watch the big game right away with just internet access. It’s the easiest way to watch Super Bowl LVII across all your devices.

You can click here to start streaming Super Bowl 2023 on DAZN, with access available on the web, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, gaming consoles such as Xbox, PlayStation and more.