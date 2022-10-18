Apple Launches M2 iPad Pro with Apple Pencil ‘Hover’ Feature

Apple’s October announcements are now here. The new M2 iPad Pro has been unveiled, offering the same design, but featuring a new Apple Pencil hover experience.

Apple says M2 features an 8-core CPU which is up to 15% faster than M1, while its 10-core GPU offers graphics up to 35% faster than before.

“Combined with the CPU and GPU, the 16-core Neural Engine can process 15.8 trillion operations per second — 40 percent more than M1 — making iPad Pro even more powerful when handling machine learning tasks,” says Apple.

M2 also features “100GB/s of unified memory bandwidth — 50 percent more than M1 — and supports up to 16GB of fast unified memory, making multitasking and working with large assets even more fluid,” notes the iPhone maker.

As for the new Apple Pencil hover experience? The stylus “is now detected up to 12 mm above the display, allowing users to see a preview of their mark before they make it,” says Apple.

Apple says this new feature “allows users to sketch and illustrate with even greater precision, and makes everything users do with Apple Pencil even more effortless.” Third-party apps will be able to leverage this new feature.

The new M2 iPad Pro supports faster Wi-Fi 6E networking as well.

“The next-generation iPad Pro pushes the boundaries of what’s possible on iPad, bringing even more versatility, power, and portability to the ultimate iPad experience,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “Powered by the M2 chip, the new iPad Pro features incredible performance and the most advanced technologies, including a next-level Apple Pencil hover experience, ProRes video capture, superfast wireless connectivity, and powerful iPadOS 16 features. There’s nothing else like it.”

The new iPad Pro with M2 is available in silver and space gray and can be pre-ordered today and will launch on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Pricing starts from $1,099 for the 11-inch display and $1,499 for the 12.9-inch display, with storage options from 128GB up to 2TB.