Apple Store Down Ahead of Expected iPads, Tim Cook Teases #TakeNote Hashtag

At 5am PDT/8am EDT this morning, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced “the possibilities are endless” and shared the #TakeNote hashtag. Around this time, the Apple Store was taken offline, ahead of an expected refresh to the company’s iPads.
Cook also shared a video of an iPad being zoomed in with various graphics, and at the end an Apple Pencil underlining the phrase, “Take Note”.
Apple will likely announce new iPad refreshes any moment now, so stay tuned (get your wallets ready).
Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said on the weekend new M2 iPad Pro models would be announced this week, and yesterday clarified it would be today. Again, Gurman’s crystal ball proved correct.
…developing, refresh for updates
