M2 iPad Pro Bug: ‘Yellow Smearing’ While Scrolling for Some Users

A growing number of Apple’s new M2 iPad Pro users are experiencing major display issues, including a yellow smear on the display when scrolling, which is said to be more prominent when Night Shift is on, as noted by numerous users on the MacRumors forums.

“Just got my iPad Pro today and was scrolling and started to notice a yellow smear when scrolling,” notes one user. “I have the same issue since updating to iPadOS 16.1, but on a 2021 M1 12.9 iPad Pro,” another user responded.

Another M2 iPad pro owner explained how he’s experiencing “motion blur” while using dark mode.

When dark mode is enabled along with either Night Shift or True Tone, there is an awful motion blur effect causing white text to turn red and look very distorted while scrolling. I upgraded from an M1 12.9” Pro that did not have this issue. I figured the displays would be identical, but clearly something has changed.

“Do you see text significantly dimming when you scroll?” another M2 iPad Pro user questioned.

Some users believe these issues may be related to iPadOS 16.1, whereas others say that may be limited to certain apps.

“I see it a lot on the App Store, settings app, and Apollo Reddit App,” wrote one iPad Pro user.

This looks like it’s a software bug in iPadOS 16 that is affecting these new M2 iPad Pro units. Some said they downgraded to iPadOS 15.7 and did not see the issue, noting scrolling was “absolutely fine.”

Apple may be aware of this issue by now as numerous forum members have filed bug reports with the company. Hopefully, a future software update will fix it. Those that did contact Apple said they were receiving replacement M2 iPad Pro models in the mail.

Let us know if you’re also experiencing display problems with your new iPad Pro in the comments section below.