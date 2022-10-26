You Can Now Buy Apple’s 2022 iPad and M2 iPad Pro in Canada

Apple has officially launched online and retail sales of its new iPad and M2 iPad Pro line up today.

The all-new iPad comes with an iPad Air-like design, new colours, a new Magic Keyboard Folio and Touch ID built into the power button, plus a desirable FaceTime camera in landscape that is not even available for the newest iPad Pros.

Pricing for the iPad starts from $599 and online delivery is showing November 10-18, while in-store pick up at Apple Stores are noted as November 18. You can buy the 2022 iPad faster from Amazon.ca with Prime shipping showing for tomorrow.

As for the newest M2 iPad Pro lineup, you get the newest processor and a new hover feature for Apple Pencil, along with Wi-Fi 6E. Aside from these updates, nothing major has changed since their 2018 debut. Delivery is showing as soon as October 31, while in-store pick up is available today for M2 iPad Pros. Again, Amazon.ca will deliver a new 11-inch M2 iPad Pro to your doorstep by tomorrow.

Did you buy a new iPad or M2 iPad Pro from Apple? The first pre-orders will be delivered today.