Apple Deal: M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro on Sale for Up to $400 Off

If you were about to buy an M1 MacBook Air or 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro, Amazon.ca has these Apple computers on discount right now, offering up to $400 off in savings on entry configurations.

With Apple rumoured to launch its M2 chip in the MacBook Pro line, this latest discount looks to help clear existing stock ahead of a possible fall launch.

Apple unveiled an all-new M2 MacBook Air earlier this year, plus M2-powered 13.3-inch MacBook Pro.

The savings are as follows:

The discounts apply to various configurations of each MacBook, ranging from 8GB or 16GB RAM and from 256GB SSD to 1TB SSD. This sale also is available at Best Buy, with an end date noted as October 13, 2022, both in-store and online.

Click here to jump on this M1 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro sale while it’s still available on Amazon.ca.

Thanks Bal