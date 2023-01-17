Apple Launches New MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max

After unveiling its new next-generation Apple Silicon, the company has unveiled its updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro and M2 Max.

Apple says updates for these new MacBook Pro models also include Wi-Fi 6E, twice faster than the previous Wi-Fi 6, plus advanced HDMI support, bringing connectivity to 8K displays for the first time at up to 60Hz. The laptops can support 4K displays up to 240Hz.

“With up to 96GB of unified memory in the M2 Max model, creators can work on scenes so large that PC laptops can’t even run them,” touts Apple.

The displays remain the same with the Liquid Retina XDR, the 1080p FaceTime HD camera is still here, along with six-speaker sound system and studio-quality mics.

“MacBook Pro with Apple silicon has been a game changer, empowering pros to push the limits of their workflows while on the go and do things they never thought possible on a laptop,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, in a statement. “Today the MacBook Pro gets even better. With faster performance, enhanced connectivity, and the longest battery life ever in a Mac, along with the best display in a laptop, there’s simply nothing else like it.”

2023 MacBook Pro Pricing in Canada

Apple says the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max are available for order today and will launch on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max will be available in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Macau, New Zealand, and Singapore beginning Friday, February 3.