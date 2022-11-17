1Password to Support Passkeys: Sign in to Apps and Websites Without a Password

1Password on Thursday announced that “passkeys” are coming soon to the popular password manager.

Imagine being able to get things done online without passwords getting in the way. Passkeys unlock a new, simpler approach to signing in that works wherever you do – across any device, anywhere in the world.

Passkeys are WebAuthn-based alternatives to passwords that use biometrics and public-key cryptography for more secure sign-ins and multi-factor authentication. Logging in with a passkey requires a handshake between a public key stored on a web server somewhere and a private key, which is encrypted and stored locally on the user’s device.

A user’s private key is never given out. Instead, a login or authentication prompt simply verifies the existence of the private key through the handshake, which is validated through biometrics.

“Passkeys let you sign in to apps and websites without a password. They’re digital credentials that are stored on your devices, and you access them using biometrics,” 1Password explains in its FAQ section.

“This makes them convenient and practical while still being highly secure. Using a passkey to sign in feels just like unlocking your phone with your fingerprint or face.”

1Password is bringing passkeys to its browser extension and desktop apps for macOS, Windows, and more in early 2023. The password manager promises interoperability across devices and platforms, and it also assures that users will have complete control over how they manage and protect their passkeys.

“Unlike passwords, passkeys are always strong and unique. You don’t have to memorize them, type them out, or change them. You never have to worry about someone guessing your passkey or peeking at it over your shoulder.”

1Password noted that passkeys rely on the same technology whether you generate them in 1Password or elsewhere. However, the password manager plans to go above and beyond the competition by offering support for multiple devices and platforms, cross-platform syncing, data portability, and seamless passkey sharing, among other things.

There’s no doubt that passkeys are quickly catching on. Earlier this year, Apple announced it would bring passkeys to iOS 16 and macOS Ventura to enable password-free logins and authentication.

Existing 1Password users can click here to try a live demo of passkeys. You can also click here to sign up for early access to the upcoming feature.