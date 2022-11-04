2022 Apple Holiday Gift Guide Launches, Holiday Return Policy Now Live
Apple has debuted its annual holiday gift guide and for 2022, it says you’ll be able to “find the perfect gift to knock their stockings off.”
The company has highlighted its newest products of course as holiday gift purchases, including:
- iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus featuring impressive battery life and a new dual-camera system.
- The advanced iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with a new 48MP Main camera and the Dynamic Island — a rich and interactive new way to engage with activities, alerts, and notifications.
- The redesigned iPad and powerful all-new iPad Pro with M2.
- The completely reimagined MacBook Air supercharged by M2.
- The all-new rugged and capable Apple Watch Ultra.
- Apple Watch Series 8 — with best-in-class health features — and the redesigned Apple Watch SE.
- The second generation of AirPods Pro.
- The powerful next-generation Apple TV 4K.
Holiday Return Policy Now in Effect
Alongside the launch of the 2022 Apple Holiday Gift Guide is the company’s extended holiday return policy.
“Items purchased at the Apple Online Store that are received between November 4, 2022 and December 25, 2022, may be returned through January 8, 2023,” says Apple. So this means any purchase made from Apple today (and December 25) can have a return initiated through January 8 of the New Year. This is so holiday gifts that don’t work out can be eligible for a refund, over two months later (open box or not).
Click here to visit Apple.ca and check out the holiday gift guide for 2022.