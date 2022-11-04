2022 Apple Holiday Gift Guide Launches, Holiday Return Policy Now Live

Gary Ng
31 mins ago

2022 apple holiday gift guide

Apple has debuted its annual holiday gift guide and for 2022, it says you’ll be able to “find the perfect gift to knock their stockings off.”

The company has highlighted its newest products of course as holiday gift purchases, including:

Holiday Return Policy Now in Effect

Alongside the launch of the 2022 Apple Holiday Gift Guide is the company’s extended holiday return policy.

“Items purchased at the Apple Online Store that are received between November 4, 2022 and December 25, 2022, may be returned through January 8, 2023,” says Apple. So this means any purchase made from Apple today (and December 25) can have a return initiated through January 8 of the New Year. This is so holiday gifts that don’t work out can be eligible for a refund, over two months later (open box or not).

Click here to visit Apple.ca and check out the holiday gift guide for 2022.

