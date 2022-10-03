Adaptive Transparency for AirPods Pro/Max is Actually a ‘Bug’: Gurman

After iOS 16.1 beta users discovered Adaptive Transparency enabled for the original AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, we’re now finding out this is actually a “bug”.
That’s according to what Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman shared on Monday morning, citing the MacRumors report. “I’m told this is a bug,” said Gurman in his retweet. He later clarified the feature is “not meant to work.” Gurman did not cite his source but odds are it’s information received from the iPhone maker on background.
Adaptive Transparency is a feature that is only for the newest AirPods Pro 2, that can “reduce loud sounds around you,” according to Apple.
Based on what Gurman said, it’s likely the next iOS 16 beta will remove the option for Adaptive Transparency for non-AirPods Pro 2 users.
AirPods Pro 2 cost $329 and are available on Amazon.ca.
