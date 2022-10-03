AirPods Max Adaptive Transparency Feature Enabled in iOS 16.1

It was reported last week that the latest iOS 16.1 beta brings the Adaptive Transparency feature introduced with the AirPods Pro 2 to the AirPods Pro, and now, the feature is confirmed to be working on AirPods Max too (via MacRumors)

Apple has introduced the new Adaptive Transparency feature with the second-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌, which is designed to allow the AirPods to block out loud sounds, such as sirens, construction work, or loudspeakers at a concert without blocking out all noise.

Although Apple says the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 have an upgraded H2 chip that allows for Adaptive Transparency to work, it is not yet clear how Adaptive Transparency with the H1 chip works in the original ‌AirPods Pro‌ and the AirPods Max.

Owners of Apple’s premium over-ear headphones running the latest 5A304a firmware have reported access to the new Adaptive Transparency toggle in the AirPods Max section of the Settings app in both iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1 betas. The feature is confirmed to be working on AirPods Max, even though the description beneath the toggle in Settings still only refers to AirPods Pro, so Apple still needs to update the menu.

It is yet to be confirmed whether the Adaptive Transparency feature works on Beats Fit Pro, which also hosts the H1 chip.