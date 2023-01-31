Advance Declaration Feature in ArriveCAN App Expands to Calgary

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced on Tuesday its Advance Declaration feature within the ArriveCAN app has expanded to another major Canadian international airport.

Incoming travellers from international flights at YYC Calgary International Airport can now use the Advance Declaration feature inside the ArriveCAN app, joining Québec City’s Jean-Lesage International Airport, Toronto Pearson, Montreal-Trudeau, Winnipeg Richardson, Vancouver, and Halifax-Robert Stanfield international airports.

The feature has still yet to reach international airports in Edmonton, Toronto’s Billy Bishop, and Ottawa, but that will change “in the coming months,” says the federal government. Last month, the Advance Declaration feature was launched for Québec City’s Jean-Lesage International Airport.

The Advance CBSA Declaration feature allows travellers to submit their customs and immigration declaration to the CBSA, up to 72 hours in advance of their arrival in Canada. Previously, it was only available on the web, but last June the feature was added to the ArriveCAN app, in an effort to lower travel wait times amid a travel surge after COVID-19 restrictions were loosened.

The CBSA says the new feature can cut wait times at primary inspection kiosks (PIK) “by roughly one third”.

“We are making available technology that keeps our borders secure and helps travellers enter Canada more efficiently. Advance CBSA Declaration is one example of how the CBSA is modernizing Canada’s borders, and we’re happy to work with partners like the Calgary Airport Authority to make this option available to travellers,” said Brad Wozny, Regional Director General, Prairie Region, CBSA, in a statement.

The ArriveCAN app cost taxpayers about $54 million to develop and maintain, and recently has faced scrutiny over its financial transparency, as the development was overseen by a two-person team working from home, that then subcontracted work out instead for a 15-30% commission.

Earlier today, it was reported a traveller has sued the federal government over ArriveCAN, claiming the iPhone app failed to provide proper language rights for Canadians.