Advance Declaration Feature in ArriveCAN App Expands to Quebec City Airport

Gary Ng
4 seconds ago

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced on Monday its Advance Declaration feature within the ArriveCAN app has expanded to another major Canadian international airport.

Incoming travellers from international flights at Québec City’s Jean-Lesage International Airport can now use the Advance Declaration feature inside the ArriveCAN app, joining Toronto Pearson, Montreal-Trudeau, Winnipeg Richardson, Vancouver, and Halifax-Robert Stanfield international airports.

The feature has still yet to reach international airports in Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto’s Billy Bishop, and Ottawa, but that will change “in the coming months,” says the federal government. Back in October, the Advance Declaration feature was launched for Halifax’s international airport.

The Advance CBSA Declaration feature allows travellers to submit their customs and immigration declaration to the CBSA, up to 72 hours in advance of their arrival in Canada. Previously, it was only available on the web, but in late June the feature was added to the ArriveCAN app, in an effort to lower travel wait times.

The CBSA says the new feature can cut wait times at primary inspection kiosks (PIK) “by roughly one third”.

The ArriveCAN app cost taxpayers about $54 million to develop and maintain, and recently has faced scrutiny over the transparency of who actually developed the app, which the CBSA chief said was unknown.

Other articles in the category: News

Canadian Tire Enters the World of Virtual Reality and NFTs

As Canadian Tire turns 100, it is entering the world of virtual reality (VR) with a Virtual Tree Decorator and a limited-edition 100th-anniversary NFT. The Virtual Tree Decorator is a virtual reality experience that lets you experiment with Christmas tree decor online and bring your dream tree to life. You can design your magical Christmas...
Usman Qureshi
21 mins ago

Google Pixel New Features for December 2022

Google has today announced another Pixel Feature Drop with updates across the Pixel smartphone lineup and the Pixel Watch. The updates are rolling out now on Pixel 4a through the latest Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Here are all the new features coming to Pixel devices. New features for Pixel Phones VPN by Google One: Pixel 7...
Usman Qureshi
47 mins ago

Belkin Launches Apple AirPods Cleaning Kit

The folks over at Belkin have launched an Apple AirPods Cleaning Kit that safely removes earwax buildup and restores acoustic performance without damaging your earphones. Belkin's kit offers an easy way to clean the AirPods and helps restore the driver mesh for maximum acoustic performance. The kit includes everything needed to bring the AirPods back to life...
Usman Qureshi
55 mins ago