Apple AirTag Helps Recover Stolen Car in 15 Minutes

According to a report by Svetapple.sk, a Slovak was able to track down his stolen vehicle within 15 minutes, thanks to an Apple AirTag on board his car.
The incident was shared first by the founder of HAKA, a well-known Slovak stolen vehicle recovery group on Facebook. He described how the AirTag helped the man recover his Skoda Octavia 2 (edition 100) worth several thousand euros.
“In his own words, the owner had experienced an attempted theft in the past, so he bought an AirTag device, which he hid in the vehicle. He later managed to find it within 15 minutes after the police arrived at the scene during a second theft attempt.”
Of course, thieves are sophisticated, and even an AirTag can give itself away over time by beeping loudly to signal that it is moving away from its owner.
However, it doesn’t happen right away. If a thief steals a car, parks it somewhere, and doesn’t return to it after a few days, they may not even notice the presence of the AirTag.
The man whose car was saved by the AirTag strongly recommends everyone should secure their car in this simplest of ways.
Other articles in the category: News
Tim Cook Reportedly Shares Concerns Over App Store Curbs with Japan
Apple CEO Tim Cook's recent trip to Japan was apparently intended to urge Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to consider user protections when regulating smartphone app distribution, Nikkei Asia is reporting. The publication notes that Cook met with Kishida in Tokyo on Dec. 15 as part of a whirlwind tour of Japan. During the meeting, he...
Apple Celebrates Chinese New Year with Limited-Edition AirPods Pro
Apple has released limited-edition AirPods Pro in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year on January 22 (via MacRumors). These second-generation AirPods Pro feature a Year of the Rabbit engraving and can be ordered through Apple's online store and retail stores in their respective countries. The limited-edition Year of...
Apple Considering Price Cut, New Sale Strategy with iPhone 15 [Rumor]
A significant slowdown in iPhone 14 Plus sales could push Apple to implement a whole new strategy with the 'iPhone 15' next year, including a major price cut, MacWorld is reporting. "Apple may take drastic measures to reverse the iPhone 14 Plus sales slump,” notes the source. According to a post by yeux1122 on Naver (translation),...