Amazon Announces Kindle Scribe with Included Pen for Writing

Amazon is holding a virtual event right now, announcing new devices this year ahead of the holiday season.

The first announcement was the new Kindle Scribe, which is the company’s largest e-reader that now includes writing capabilities. Kindle Scribe has a 10.2-inch 300-ppi HD display that’s also front-lit, and the included pen “never needs charging.” The device has an auto adjustable warm light and is powered by USB-C, with battery life that will “last for months.”

Kindle Scribe is geared for reading and note taking and the pen attaches to the device on the side with magnets, similar to how Apple Pencil works with supported iPads.

“Kindle Scribe is the best Kindle we’ve ever built, creating a reading and writing experience that feels like real paper,” said Kevin Keith, vice president of Amazon Devices, in an issued statement. “It’s inspired by the Kindle customers who have added billions of notes and highlights to books over the years, and it’s also ideal for reviewing and marking up documents, managing your to-do list, or doodling over a big idea. Plus, it offers all the Kindle benefits customers know and love—millions of books on demand, adjustable fonts, premium reading features, and weeks and weeks of battery life—with the benefit of a beautiful, large display.”

The device has a glare-free Paperwhite display aimed to replicate the feel of pen and paper, with adjustable margins. You will be able to send documents to Kindle Scribe using the Send-to-Kindle feature, such as MS Word documents, web articles, PDFs and more. In early 2023, Amazon says you’ll be able to send documents to Kindle Scribe right from MS Word.

Amazon says all notes are automatically saved to the cloud for free; next year they will be accessible in the Kindle app.

Kindle Scribe is available in two options, a Basic version or Premium pen option, starting from $429.99 CAD. The Premium pen has a dedicated eraser on the top and an adjustable shortcut button and this version starts at $459.99 CAD.

You can pre-order both versions of the Kindle Scribe today and they will launch in Canada on November 30, 2022.

Kindle Scribe Fabric Covers are available for $79.99 CAD, Leather Covers are $99.99 CAD and Premium Leather Covers are $119.99 CAD. Replacement Scribe Pen tips are $19.99, while the standalone Scribe Pen if you need an extra is $79.99 CAD.

There will be storage options of 16GB, 32GB or 64GB for Kindle Scribe, with the device shipping later this year.