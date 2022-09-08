Amazon Devices August Round-up: SongPop for Alexa, LOTR, and More

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Alexa is getting smarter and more complex every single day by finding new ways of applying learned  behaviours  to new and different scenarios. Currently built into more than 100,000,000 devices worldwide, Alexa and the Echo suite of devices continue to evolve.



Check out the top Amazon devices and Alexa updates you need to know for the month of August  2022:

Audible LOTR Listening Event

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premiered exclusively on Prime Video on September 2nd.

To celebrate the launch, users can ask “Alexa, read Lord of the Rings Book One” to access free Audible on Alexa until 10/30. Customers also have the opportunity to become reacquainted with the series with the help of Audible.

Now through October 13, customers can ask Alexa to play The Fellowships of the Ring: Lord of the Rings book narrated by Andy Serkis for free from Audible on their Alexa-enabled devices. Just say, “Alexa, read The Lord of the Rings Book 1” to start listening.

SongPop for Alexa

SongPop, the popular award-winning mobile music trivia game, is now available on Alexa-enabled devices in Canada. Music buffs and trivia lovers will love playing SongPop for Alexa, and accessing the rich catalog of music with the widest variety of genre options in the franchise.

Customers can play SongPop for Alexa across a variety of Alexa-enabled devices, including the Echo Dot, Echo Show, Fire TV, and a wide variety of headphones, speakers, soundbars, smartwatches, cars and phones.

Fall Back into a Back-to-school Routine with Alexa

Back-to-School season is here and so are the routines, shopping lists, and eventually, the homework, that come with it – that’s why Alexa wants to help Canadians everywhere prepare in the best way possible to make the transition from summer to school more seamless.

Starting now until September 30th, check out these tips and tricks to help you get organized, relax and stay entertained with Alexa.

Stay on top of your busy schedule with Reminders. Try asking Alexa to remind you to pack lunches, email the school, or go to soccer practice.

For example, ask:

  • “Alexa, remind me to email the school tomorrow.”

Heading back to school? Alexa can answer questions about arithmetic, conversions, geometry, units of measurement and more…Just try asking questions like:

  • “Alexa, what do you know about Math?”
  • “Alexa, how many inches are in a mile?”
  • “Alexa, what is the square root of 244?”

Looking to keep the kids entertained and excited for the new school year? Sing along to Alexa’s original tune by asking:

  • “Alexa, sing a back-to-school song.”

Alexa makes back-to-school shopping easier – so you can spend more time outside this summer. Discover new deals and shop with your voice on an Alexa-enabled device:

  • “Alexa, add pencils to my shopping list.”

Want to learn something new? Alexa is a great teacher! Unlock your curiosity and try asking Alexa your top questions:

  • “Alexa, what is hydrogen?”

