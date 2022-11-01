Amazon Music Gets Better for Prime Members: More Songs, Ad-Free Podcasts

Amazon announced on Tuesday it has expanded its Amazon Music free offering for Prime members.

According to the Seattle-based company, Prime members can now shuffle play any artist, album, or playlist (including select All-Access playlists) on demand. The Amazon Music catalogue also expands with millions of songs, ad-free.

Another benefit brings access to ad-free top podcasts on demand, including Amazon Exclusives such as MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories, and Baby, this is Keke Palmer, which are premiering worldwide exclusively on Amazon Music today. Other podcasts include the likes of CBC, Sportsnet, The Apostrophe Network, Studio SF, and Canadaland.

“When Amazon Music first launched for Prime members, we offered an ad-free catalogue of 2 million songs, which was completely unique for music streaming at the time,” said Steve Boom, VP of Amazon Music, in a statement to iPhone in Canada.

“We continue to innovate on behalf of our customers, and to bring even more entertainment to Prime members, on top of the convenience and value they already enjoy. We can’t wait for members to experience not only a massively expanded catalogue of songs, but also the largest selection of ad-free top podcasts anywhere, at no additional cost to their membership,” said Boom.

Other ad-free podcasts available include the likes of:

Dr. Death

SmartLess

Even the Rich

MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories

Suspect: Vanished in the Snow

COLD Season 3: The Search for Sheree

Killer Psyche Daily

I Hear Fear (narrated by Academy Award-nominated actress Carey Mulligan)

The Old Man and the Three (hosted by former NBA player JJ Redick)

Amazon says its Amazon Music app also gains a new look to easily discover podcasts and preview them.

Those upgrading to Amazon Music Unlimited ($8.99/month for Prime members) get ad-free in HD and Ultra HD quality, plus a growing library of Spatial Audio tracks.

Click here to check out Amazon Music and start listening today.