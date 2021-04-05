New Apple App Clip Lets You Check Warranty, AppleCare+ Coverage

New Apple App Clip Lets You Check Warranty, AppleCare+ Coverage

Apple has today shared a new App Clip, which lets you check the status of all your devices, without downloading the full Apple Support app.

Users simply need to visit http://checkcoverage.apple.com on their iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch to try it.

The link takes the users directly to Apple’s ‘Check Coverage’ page, where they can review their Apple warranty status and eligibility to purchase additional AppleCare coverage.

You can get try it out now by clicking this link.

