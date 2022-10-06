Apple 27-Inch Mini-LED Display Said to Launch in Q1 2023

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young has claimed in a tweet posted earlier today that Apple is planning to launch a 27-inch mini-LED external display in Q1 2023, MacRumors is reporting.

Studio display og 202203

Presumably talking about the first calendar quarter of 2023 i.e. the months from January to March, the analyst noted that Apple had “pushed” the debut of the display to next year.

Back in July, Young said that while he initially expected Apple to introduce the mini-LED monitor in June at WWDC, but the launch had to be delayed until October because of design delays.

However, the analyst now believes Apple is aiming for a Q1 2023 release as the company has been unable to meet the October goal.

Apple’s upcoming display is said to feature mini-LED technology along with ProMotion support, allowing for up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The device is not expected to be a direct replacement for the Pro Display XDR, which is a larger, 6K display. It will instead be similar to the Apple Studio Display, which is a 27-inch monitor.

Leading technology companies, including Apple, have been dealing with supply constraints across products throughout 2022, which may be the reason for the delay.

