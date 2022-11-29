Apple Announces 2022 App Store Award Winners

Apple on Monday evening announced the best apps of the year, as part of its annual App Store Awards for 2022. These awards highlight 16 apps and games that “inspired users to engage more deeply with the world, expand their imaginations, and stay connected to friends and loved ones.”

Winners were chosen by Apple’s global App Store editorial team, “for delivering exceptional experiences and making a profound cultural impact.”

“This year’s App Store Award winners reimagined our experiences with apps that delivered fresh, thoughtful, and genuine perspectives,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, in a statement. “From self-taught solo creators to international teams spanning the globe, these entrepreneurs are making a meaningful impact, and represent the ways in which apps and games influence our communities and lives.”

Check out the 2022 App Store Award Winners below:

Apps

iPhone App of the Year: BeReal, from BeReal

iPad App of the Year: GoodNotes 5, from Time Base Technology Limited

Mac App of the Year: MacFamilyTree 10, from Synium Software GmbH

Apple TV App of the Year: ViX, from TelevisaUnivision Interactive, Inc.

Apple Watch App of the Year: Gentler Streak, from Gentler Stories LLC.

Games

iPhone Game of the Year: Apex Legends Mobile, from Electronic Arts

iPad Game of the Year: Moncage, from X.D. Network Inc.

Mac Game of the Year: Inscryption, from Devolver

Apple TV Game of the Year: El Hijo, from HandyGames

Apple Arcade Game of the Year: Wylde Flowers, from Studio Drydock Pty Ltd.

China Game of the Year: League of Legends Esports Manager, from Shenzhen Tencent Tianyou Technology Ltd.

Cultural Impact Winners

Apple says its editors also selected “five Cultural Impact winners that have made a lasting impact on people’s lives and influenced culture.”

Apple says each winner “will receive a physical award inspired by the signature blue App Store icon.”

“Developed through meticulous craftsmanship, the award includes the App Store logo set into 100 percent recycled aluminum used to make Apple products, with the name of the winner engraved on the other side,” says Apple.

The App Store currently has 1.8 million apps and has over half a billion visitors weekly, across 175 regions.