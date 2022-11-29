Apple Announces 2022 App Store Award Winners

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Apple App Store Awards 2022 Trophy inline jpg large

Apple on Monday evening announced the best apps of the year, as part of its annual App Store Awards for 2022. These awards highlight 16 apps and games that “inspired users to engage more deeply with the world, expand their imaginations, and stay connected to friends and loved ones.”

Winners were chosen by Apple’s global App Store editorial team, “for delivering exceptional experiences and making a profound cultural impact.”

“This year’s App Store Award winners reimagined our experiences with apps that delivered fresh, thoughtful, and genuine perspectives,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO, in a statement. “From self-taught solo creators to international teams spanning the globe, these entrepreneurs are making a meaningful impact, and represent the ways in which apps and games influence our communities and lives.”

Check out the 2022 App Store Award Winners below:

Apps

  • iPhone App of the Year: BeReal, from BeReal
  • iPad App of the Year: GoodNotes 5, from Time Base Technology Limited
  • Mac App of the Year: MacFamilyTree 10, from Synium Software GmbH
  • Apple TV App of the Year: ViX, from TelevisaUnivision Interactive, Inc.
  • Apple Watch App of the Year: Gentler Streak, from Gentler Stories LLC.

Games

Cultural Impact Winners

Apple says its editors also selected “five Cultural Impact winners that have made a lasting impact on people’s lives and influenced culture.”

Apple says each winner “will receive a physical award inspired by the signature blue App Store icon.”

“Developed through meticulous craftsmanship, the award includes the App Store logo set into 100 percent recycled aluminum used to make Apple products, with the name of the winner engraved on the other side,” says Apple.

The App Store currently has 1.8 million apps and has over half a billion visitors weekly, across 175 regions.

