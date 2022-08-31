Website Shares All Apple Event AR Easter Eggs

Apple has been hiding augmented reality (AR) easter eggs on the Apple Event page for its upcoming events for the past many years, and this year is no different.
With its upcoming event set for September 7th, 2022, the company has left an AR Easter egg on the special event’s announcement page. If you visit the official Apple Event page on an iPad or an iPhone, you can see the AR surprise by clicking the Apple icon.
To make things simpler to access, a developer has created a dedicated website that lets you view the AR easter eggs from all previous Apple Event pages as well.
The AR files are still on Apple’s servers, but the developer has archived them in case Apple removes them.
“To launch the WWDC22 AR easter egg, click the event banner to get randomly 1 of 26 different card packs. You’ll need to reload this page to get a different random pack. You’ll then need to click on the preview to actually launch the AR easter egg.”
Click here to revisit all of Apple’s AR Easter eggs and let us know what you think in the comments section below.
Other articles in the category: News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 vs. Z Fold 4 Drop Test [VIDEO]
The folks over at YouTube channel PhoneBuff have just performed their signature drop test between the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 to find out how durable these new folding phones are. Samsung officially announced the two foldable devices earlier this month at its Galaxy Unpacked event. The Galaxy Z...
Canadian Artists Top Spotify’s 2022 Songs of Summer Lists
Spotify has just published its official 2022 Songs of Summer lists, with Canadian artists, including Drake and Justin Bieber, making the top 20 in Canada and globally with tracks like "Jimmy Cooks" and "Ghost." Topping the Canadian list with more than 18M streams in Canada over the last three months alone is none other than Harry Styles’...
iOS 12.5.6 Download Released for Older iPhones and iPads
Apple has released iOS 12.5.6 for older iPhone and iPad users on Wednesday, including iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch (6th generation). You can update your older devices by going to Settings > General > Software Update. This update comes nearly one year...