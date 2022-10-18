Apple Launches New Apple TV 4K Powered by A15 Bionic and Lower Price

Apple has launched a new Apple TV 4K, powered by its A15 Bionic chip. Also new is HDR10+, joining Dolby Vision.

The new Apple TV 4K has two versions: Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi) with 64GB of storage and also Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi + Ethernet) with Thread mesh networking and double the storage at 128GB. The Siri Remote remains unchanged.

The Apple TV 4K itself also has a more compact design.

Here are pictures of the two new Apple TV 4K versions, with the one at the bottom showing the Ethernet port. It seems like you’ll be paying extra for Ethernet, while those that don’t need it pay less.

Pre-orders are available today and the new Apple TV 4K launches on Friday, November 4, 2022, from a lower price of $179 CAD ($129 USD) and $199 CAD for the Ethernet version.

“Apple TV 4K is the ultimate way for Apple users to enjoy their favorite entertainment on the biggest screen in the home, and now it is more powerful than ever,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing, in a statement. “The new Apple TV 4K is unlike anything else out there, given its seamless connection to other Apple devices, ease of use, and access to amazing Apple content. It offers something for everyone in the family to love.”

