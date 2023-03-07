Apple Made 8 of the 10 Best-Selling Smartphones of 2022

Apple secured a whopping eight spots out of the top 10 best-selling smartphones of 2022, becoming the first company ever to do so, according to data from Counterpoint Research’s Global Monthly Handset Model Sales Tracker.

The iPhone 13 took the crown for the best-selling smartphone of the year, capturing 5% of the global market and making up a whopping 28% of annual iPhone sales. Furthermore, the iPhone 13 topped global smartphone sales every month from its launch in September 2021 to August 2022.

Apple’s 2022 flagship, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, came in third place for global smartphone shipments. This marked the first time a top-of-the-line “Pro Max” model overtook both the entry-level non-Pro iPhone and base model Pro in sales volume.

The only smartphones on 2022’s top 10 best-sellers list that weren’t made by Apple were Samsung’s Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A03, which took fourth and tenth place, respectively. Together, the 10 best-sellers of 2022 accounted for 19% of global smartphone shipments for the year.

Despite 2022 proving to be the worst year for the global smartphone industry since 2013, a January report indicated that Apple managed to sell 226.4 million iPhones in the year and suffered the lowest decline in shipments of any smartphone maker. In the U.S., iPhones surpassed premium Android smartphone sales for the first time ever in September 2022.