Apple Music Classical App Now Available for Pre-Order, Finally

The Apple Music Classical app is now available for pre-order in the App Store, nearly two years after the company announced a dedicated app would be coming.

Apple Music Classical is available to Apple Music subscribers for free and offers “the world’s largest classical music catalog with search built for the genre,” in the highest audio quality available at up to 192 kHz/24-bit Hi-Res Lossless, along with spatial audio and Dolby Atmos support, all with zero ads.

The app offers hundreds of Essentials playlists, insightful composer biographies, deep-dive guides for many key works, and intuitive browsing features, making it easy for beginners to get started with classical music, with the library spanning over 5 million tracks, to go with thousands of exclusive albums.

Apple also launched a new @AppleClassical Twitter account making today’s announcement:

Introducing Apple Music Classical, the new app designed specifically for classical music. Pre-order today on the @AppStore. https://t.co/lwnF4Dx4ua pic.twitter.com/F8uMKMVm2i — Apple Music Classical (@AppleClassical) March 9, 2023

Search will be possible by composer, work, conductor and even catalog number. Apple says there is complete and accurate metadata, to go with biographies, descriptions of key works and more. The app supports AirPlay.

Apple Music Classical will be available where Apple Music is offered. It won’t be available in China, Japan, Korea, Russia, Taiwan, Turkey, Afghanistan and Pakistan. It will require iOS 15.4 or later and requires an internet connection.

The new app comes after Apple revealed it had acquired classical music service Primephonic back in August 2021, then promising at the time to bring a dedicated classical music app to life in 2022. That never happened, but here we are today.

“We love and have a deep respect for classical music, and Primephonic has become a fan favorite for classical enthusiasts,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, in a statement, at the time. “Together, we’re bringing great new classical features to Apple Music, and in the near future, we’ll deliver a dedicated classical experience that will truly be the best in the world.”

Apple told TechCrunch the app would be supported “soon” on Android. Apple Music Classical will launch on March 28, 2023.

Click here to pre-order Apple Music Classical in the App Store.