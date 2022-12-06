Apple Music Sing Unveiled: Karaoke on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV

Gary Ng
31 mins ago

Apple Music Sing hero big jpg large

Apple on Tuesday announced Apple Music Sing, a new karaoke feature coming to iPhone, iPad and Apple TV 4K.

Apple Music Sing will let customers sing along to their favourite songs with real-time lyrics, while being able to adjust vocals for multiple lyric roles such as lead, perform duets, sing backup, and more. The feature will be built into Apple Music and coming later this December.

“Apple Music’s lyrics experience is consistently one of the most popular features on our service,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, in a statement. “We already know our users all over the world love to follow along to their favorite songs, so we wanted to evolve this offering even further to enable even more engagement around music through singing. It’s really a lot of fun, our customers are going to love it.”

The new feature will let Apple Music Sing will also have a duet view to show lyrics for multiple vocalists on opposite sides of the screen, making singing along easier for tracks with multiple singers.

Apple says the launch will bring over 50 dedicated companion playlists, “featuring all of the epic songs, duets, choruses, and anthems that have been compelling people all around the world to sing — fully optimized for the Apple Music Sing experience.”

Apple Music Sing will be free for all Apple Music subscribers worldwide, including in Canada.

