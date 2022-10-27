Apple Pauses Gambling Ads on App Store Following Developer Complaints

Steve Vegvari
1 hour ago

 

This week, Apple rolled out its new layout for advertisements on the App Store. Quickly following this update, users and developers noticed the use of gambling-related ads and began complaining publically. This then caused Apple to pause the use of gambling ads for the time being.

The new App Store ad layout is designed to enable developers to reach new audiences with further visibility. On the App Store, users may notice new ad placements in both the main Today tab and on the ‘You Might Also Like’ section of individual app listings. Once the update went live, many began to notice that these areas were being taken up by ads for gambling apps. Naturally, many took to social media to point this out.

Apple’s use of gambling ads has been taken through the mud. The company is already well-criticized for its revenue earnings of up to 30 percent on in-app purchases. Furthermore, the same 15 to 30 percent revenue cut applies to in-app purchases made via gambling apps.

These frustrations and complaints have led Apple to pause the use of gambling ads. In a statement shared with MacRumors, an Apple representative stated “We have paused ads related to gambling and a few other categories on App Store product pages.” Currently, there’s no word on whether the company plans to restructure its new ad placements across the App Store or how whether it will reevaluate the use of gambling-related ads.

Other articles in the category: Apple

Apple Addresses iPhone 14 SIM Card Bug, Provides Temporary Tips

Apple is addressing an ongoing bug iPhone 14 users are experiencing. Some users of the latest flagship device from the company have begun receiving a message stating "SIM Not Supported," leading to obvious issues. While it doesn't appear to be widespread, another issue caused by iOS 16 is this particular SIM bug. Users impacted by...
Steve Vegvari
1 week ago

Burger King Adding Spooky Ghost Detector Feature to BK App

Burger King is getting into the spooky season spirit by adding a special electromagnetic field ghost detector within the BK app. Royal Perk members in Canada are able to start their ghost-hunting experience from October 11th through November 6th. To get ready for Halloween, Burger King is launching a new feature within the BK app....
Steve Vegvari
2 weeks ago