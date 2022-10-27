Apple Pauses Gambling Ads on App Store Following Developer Complaints

This week, Apple rolled out its new layout for advertisements on the App Store. Quickly following this update, users and developers noticed the use of gambling-related ads and began complaining publically. This then caused Apple to pause the use of gambling ads for the time being.

The new App Store ad layout is designed to enable developers to reach new audiences with further visibility. On the App Store, users may notice new ad placements in both the main Today tab and on the ‘You Might Also Like’ section of individual app listings. Once the update went live, many began to notice that these areas were being taken up by ads for gambling apps. Naturally, many took to social media to point this out.

It is really sad to me that Apple needs to start taking Casino Game Ad Money in order to make their line go up for the shareholders. When Steve introduced iAds and the whole pitch was, "These ads aren't garbage, you'll like these ads." This department shouldn't exist at all, imho https://t.co/VHOeryW5Ro — Cabel (@cabel) October 25, 2022

With Apple’s recent changes to ads on the App Store, your product pages may now show ads for gambling apps. One of my product pages just did that 😞 pic.twitter.com/CjbrXpajX0 — Simon B. Støvring (@simonbs) October 25, 2022

Now my app’s product page shows gambling ads, which I’m really not OK with. Apple shouldn’t be OK with it, either. The App Store has corrupted such a great company so deeply. They make so much from gambling and manipulative IAPs that they don’t even see the problem anymore. https://t.co/MnNlf7k0kT — Marco Arment (@marcoarment) October 25, 2022

Apple’s use of gambling ads has been taken through the mud. The company is already well-criticized for its revenue earnings of up to 30 percent on in-app purchases. Furthermore, the same 15 to 30 percent revenue cut applies to in-app purchases made via gambling apps.

These frustrations and complaints have led Apple to pause the use of gambling ads. In a statement shared with MacRumors, an Apple representative stated “We have paused ads related to gambling and a few other categories on App Store product pages.” Currently, there’s no word on whether the company plans to restructure its new ad placements across the App Store or how whether it will reevaluate the use of gambling-related ads.