Apple Releases iOS 15.6.1 Download for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch

Apple has released iOS 15.6.1 for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch, rolling out shortly via an over-the-air software update.

You can update your device by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

With iOS 16, iPadOS 16 and more coming this fall, don’t expect major features to be released in this iOS 15.6.1 update, but rather bug fixes and likely some security and performance updates.

Direct downloads for iOS 15.6.1, build 19G82 are below: