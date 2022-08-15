iOS 16 Beta 6 Download and More Released for Developers

Apple has released new beta software for developers on Monday morning, with iOS 16 beta 6 and more now available for download.

Check out what’s available for download below:

iOS 16 beta 6 (20A5349b)

iPadOS 16 beta 6 (20A5349b)

watchOS 9 beta 6 (20R5353a)

tvOS 16 beta 6 (20J5366a)

Apple has yet to release macOS 13 beta 6, as that will likely come later this week. For public beta testers, expect equivalent versions today or tomorrow.

Last week’s iOS 16 beta 5 update brought back the battery percentage indicator to the iPhone status bar, after Apple relocated it to Control Center with the release of the iPhone X in 2018.