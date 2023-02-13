Apple Releases iOS 16.3.1 Download, macOS 13.2.1, tvOS 16.3.2 and More

Apple has released a bunch of new software updates today, including iOS 16.3.1 for iPhone and iPadOS 16.3.1 for iPad. There are also new updates for macOS, watchOS and tvOS.

Check out what’s available for download right now:

iOS 16.3.1 (20D67)

iPadOS 16.3.1 (20D67)

macOS 13.2.1 (22D68)

watchOS 9.3.1 (20S664)

tvOS 16.3.2 (20K672)

According to the iOS 16.3.1 release notes, Apple says it fixes bugs and includes security updates. Specific bug fixes address an iCloud settings issue where they may be unresponsive or incorrectly display if apps are using iCloud.

Apple also fixes bugs related to Siri requests for Find My that may not work, while Crash Detection optimizations are included for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models, as the feature keeps triggering false calls to first responders in certain situations.

You can update your iPhone by going to Settings > General > Software Updates. This update comes in at 334.1 MB for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.