Apple Removes Vocals from iPhone 14 ‘Big and Bigger’ Ad

Nehal Malik
13 seconds ago

Apple has removed the vocals from its “Big and Bigger” advertisement for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus (via Reddit).

While Apple hasn’t said what caused the move, it was likely a result of people mishearing lyrics in Idris Elba’s Biggest, the song the spot is set to. In the post-chorus of the song (which is where the ad opens), the word “biggest” can be heard repeatedly. Many listeners mistook the word for a racial slur, generating some controversy.

The “Big and Bigger” ad spot on Apple’s YouTube channel, which had amassed over five million views, has now been replaced with a version that’s set to the same song but doesn’t include any vocals.

Here’s the new version of the ad:

For comparison, here’s the original version of the ad from the Apple Australia YouTube channel:

It’s unclear why the Apple Australia YouTube channel still has the original video, but Apple might eventually replace this one as well.

Apple unveiled its base iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus back in September. The “Big and Bigger” advertisement was first showcased by Apple at the launch event and posted to YouTube shortly after.

While Apple is seeing strong demand for the iPhone 14 Pro series, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus haven’t been selling as well. Last month, the company reportedly cut iPhone 14 Plus production by about 40% and raised iPhone 14 Pro orders instead.

