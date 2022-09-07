Apple Unveils iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

Apple has announced iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes.

A new internal design offers thermal efficiencies and colours include Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple and Product RED.

Apple says the best battery life is now available with iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

These new phones get the A15 chip from iPhone 13.

Apple says iPhone 14 gets a new 12MP main camera with larger sensor and sensor-shift OIS. There’s a new True Depth Camera on the front with autofocus for the first time. The hybrid system offers better pictures in low light.

Photonic Engine is a new feature that improves low light photos, offering up to 2.5x improvement with details and colour versus iPhone 13.

For video we get a more advanced stabilization mode called Action Mode. It makes video look “incredibly stable” for smooth photo and supports Dolby Vision HDR.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus support 5G and supports eSIM, which Apple stressed as a highlight. All U.S. models now lack the SIM tray!

