Apple Expecting to Ship 95 Million iPhone 14 Units [Report]

According to a report by the Taiwan Economic Times, Apple is expecting to produce and ship 95 million iPhone 14 devices, up from its previous target of 90 million units (via MacRumors).
The publication claims that Apple suppliers have been told to increase the number of iPhones they will manufacture and ship to 95 million units, an increase of 5% compared to the iPhone maker’s prior target.
The report also notes that the highest-end iPhone 14 Pro Max will be the most abundantly produced model.
The company reportedly conveyed a similar sentiment to suppliers last month as well, noting that the iPhone 14 series is likely to sell better than the iPhone 13.
The upcoming iPhone 14 lineup will consist of two 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch models, including the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Max, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Mass production of the iPhone 14 is expected to begin this month as suppliers ramp up component shipments.
