Apple Said to Continue Using Qualcomm 5G Modem in ‘iPhone 15’

According to a new report by DigiTimes, Apple is expected to continue using Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 5G modems in next year’s iPhone 15 series devices (via MacRumors).
For the past many months, there have been reports of Apple developing an in-house 5G modem that aims to replace Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 5G chips within the coming years.
However, today’s report claims that Qualcomm will remain the exclusive supplier of 5G chips for the iPhones at least through next year. Apparently, the iPhone maker’s in-house 5G chip development is still far from complete.
The Taiwanese publication also notes that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) will be the main supplier of the Qualcomm 5G chip for use in the iPhone 15 series, using the 5nm and 4nm process.
Apple’s latest generation iPhone 14 devices feature the Snapdragon X65 modem, which offers faster 5G speeds and improved battery performance.
Next year’s iPhone 15 is expected to include the more advanced X70 chip, which features AI capabilities for faster average speeds, improved coverage, better signal quality, and up to 60% improved power efficiency.
Other articles in the category: News
AI-Powered ChatGPT Writes English Essay and Passes
The Wall Street Journal’s Joanna Stern recently used OpenAI’s new artificially intelligent chatbot ChatGPT to write an English essay for a 12th-grade AP Lit and she passed. For those who aren’t familiar, ChatGPT is based on a conversational AI model that can comprehend natural language queries, process them, and provide outputs based on the expansive dataset...
SkipTheDishes, ShareWares to Provide Reusable Packaging in Vancouver
Canada’s largest food delivery network SkipTheDishes has partnered with packaging company ShareWares to provide environmentally friendly, reusable packaging options to Vancouver residents. The pilot will first begin in the Kitsilano, Vancouver area with participating restaurants offering reusable containers for delivery and pick-up orders. All ShareWares containers have a QR code for customers to easily locate the...
DHL Responds to YouTuber Who Sent AirTags to North Korea [VIDEO]
MegaLag, the YouTuber who tried sending three Apple AirTags to North Korea (as well as one to Apple CEO Tim Cook and another to Tesla CEO Elon Musk) and uncovered some shipping route and package handling issues with DHL in the process, was finally able to get some answers from the logistics giant. In a...