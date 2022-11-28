iPhone 15 to Feature New ‘State of the Art’ Image Sensors from Sony: Report

Apple will use Sony’s newest “state of the art” image sensors for its iPhone 15 lineup next year, according to a report from Nikkei Asia (via MacRumors).

Sony’s new sensors are able to pack more photodiodes thanks to a semiconductor architecture that puts photodiodes and transistors in separate layers. As such, these sensors double the saturation signal in each pixel as compared to standard sensors, allowing them to capture more light for better low-light photography and to cut down on underexposure and overexposure.

For example, these sensors will be able to better photograph a person’s face even in settings with strong backlighting.

Apple will likely only use Sony’s new sensors for the iPhone 15’s primary rear camera. However, it is unclear whether the entire iPhone 15 lineup will get these sensors or if the upgrade will be exclusive to the higher-end iPhone 15 Pro series.

With Apple looking to better differentiate entry-level iPhone models from its “Pro” lineup, many of the changes and new features coming to the iPhone next year are expected to be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

These will reportedly include Apple’s next-generation A17 Bionic chip, a titanium chassis with curved edges on the rear, a faster USB-C port than the base models, rumoured solid-state Power and Volume buttons, and a new periscope camera for increased optical zoom capabilities.

Meanwhile, the non-pro iPhone 15 models have been tipped for an upgrade to the Dynamic Island from this year’s Pro series. With a new, more powerful image sensor and a periscope camera for more zoom, the iPhone 15 Pro lineup is shaping up to be quite an improvement in the camera department.