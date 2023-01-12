Apple TV+ Announces New Original Series ‘Jane’

Apple TV+ has unveiled the launch date and cast for ‘Jane,’ a new 10-episode original series for kids and families inspired by the work of Dr. Jane Goodall.
From Emmy Award winner J.J. Johnson, Sinking Ship Entertainment, and the Jane Goodall Institute, Jane premieres globally on Friday, April 14 on Apple TV+.
Ava Louise Murchison stars as Jane Garcia, a 9-year-old budding environmentalist on a quest to save endangered animals.
Using her powerful imagination, Jane takes her best friends on epic adventures to help protect wild animals all around the world.
“I’m excited about this opportunity and relationship with Apple and Sinking Ship,” said Dr. Jane Goodall.
“The program ‘Jane’ spreads a message of hope and reminds children that the environment is something that we all have to be concerned about while also inspiring them and their parents to make a difference.”
Jane is created by company partner J.J. Johnson who executive produces alongside Christin Simms, Blair Powers, Matt Bishop, and the Jane Goodall Institute’s Andria Teather.
The show marks the second Apple Original series produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment, joining the acclaimed Emmy Award-winning series Ghostwriter.
