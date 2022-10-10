Apple TV+ Original ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’ Official Trailer [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

Apple TV+ has today debuted the trailer for the highly anticipated original documentary film about singer, songwriter, actress, producer, entrepreneur, and activist Selena Gomez, ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.’

Directed and produced by Alek Keshishian, the movie marks the second project for Apple with producers Lighthouse Management + Media and Interscope Films following their collaboration on the Emmy Award-nominated documentary ‘Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.’

As a recording artist, Selena Gomez has sold more than 210 million singles worldwide and amassed over 45 billion global streams of her music.

This year, she received a Grammy nomination for her first all-Spanish EP and an Emmy nomination for her role in the critically acclaimed and award-winning series ‘Only Murders in the Building.’

After years in the limelight, Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.

‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’ is set to premiere globally on Friday, November 4, exclusively on Apple TV+.

