Apple TV+ Original ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’ Official Trailer [VIDEO]

Apple TV+ has today debuted the trailer for the highly anticipated original documentary film about singer, songwriter, actress, producer, entrepreneur, and activist Selena Gomez, ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me.’

Directed and produced by Alek Keshishian, the movie marks the second project for Apple with producers Lighthouse Management + Media and Interscope Films following their collaboration on the Emmy Award-nominated documentary ‘Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.’

As a recording artist, Selena Gomez has sold more than 210 million singles worldwide and amassed over 45 billion global streams of her music.

Every breath, a breakthrough. In honor of #WorldMentalHealthDay I wanted to share the trailer for my documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. November 4 on @AppleTVPlus — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) October 10, 2022

This year, she received a Grammy nomination for her first all-Spanish EP and an Emmy nomination for her role in the critically acclaimed and award-winning series ‘Only Murders in the Building.’

After years in the limelight, Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.

‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’ is set to premiere globally on Friday, November 4, exclusively on Apple TV+.

