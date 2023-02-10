Apple TV+ Series Tehran Renewed for Season 3, Adds Hugh Laurie to Cast

Apple TV+ original series Tehran has been greenlit for a third season. Additionally, former House, M.D. star Hugh Laurie will be joining the cast.

In a report from Deadline, the episodic thriller based around an Israeli spy will return for Season 3. Tehran’s cast will be getting a bit bigger as Laurie will be joining and is reported to be playing a South African nuclear inspector.

Tehran follows a Mossad agent and computer hacker on her first mission, located in her hometown of Tehran. The series stars Niv Sultan as Tamar Rabinyan as well as along with Sahun Toub and Shila Ommi. Season 3 is also said to be including newcomers Sasson Gabai, Bahar Pars and Phoenix Raei.

Production of Season 3 is already said to have begun. The upcoming season is said to have Sultan’s character looking to reinvent herself in order to win back Mossad’s support following the conclusion of Season 2, which ended in June 2022.

Tehran has found noticeable success on Apple TV+ since the first season debuted in 2020. However, it’s still not yet become a breakaway series for Apple’s streaming service. However, with a new season on the horizon, there may be a chance for Tehran to continue bringing in an audience.

Tehran is co-created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn. Daniel Syrkin serves as director on the project.