Apple TV+ Original Severance Nominated for SAG Awards

Emmy Award-winning Apple TV+ Original drama Severance has today been recognized with an “Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble” nomination by the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.

The show has also earned a SAG Award nomination for “Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor” in a Drama Series for brilliant lead Adam Scott.

Severance has become one of the most-nominated series for this year’s Writers Guild of America (WGA) Awards, while also landing two Directors Guild of America (DGA) Award nominations.

In total, Severance has been recognized with nominations for:

Screen Actors Guild (SAG):

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series — Adam Scott

Directors Guild of America (DGA):

Dramatic Series — Ben Stiller

Dramatic Series — Aoife McArdle

Writers Guild of America (WGA):

Best Drama Series

Best New Series

Best Episodic Drama

Additionally, Apple TV+ series Black Bird has received two SAG nominations for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series.