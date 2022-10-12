Apple TV+ Premieres ‘The Mosquito Coast’ Season 2 Trailer [VIDEO]

Usman Qureshi
5 seconds ago

Apple TV+ has just released the season two trailer for ‘The Mosquito Coast,’ the acclaimed drama adapted from the best-selling novel, starring Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman.

Mosquito

Based on Paul Theroux’s best-selling novel, The Mosquito Coast follows the dangerous journey of Allie Fox, a brilliant inventor and stubborn idealist, who uproots his family on a dangerous quest to find refuge from the U.S. government, and cartels.

In season two, after barely escaping Mexico with their lives, the Foxes venture deep into the Guatemalan jungle to meet up with an old friend and her community of refugees.

This new refuge creates trouble for the Foxes though when they become entangled in a conflict between a local drug lord and his family. At odds about whether to settle down or keep moving, Allie and Margot pursue different paths to secure their family’s future. The outcome of which will either unite the family or tear it apart forever.

The second season of “The Mosquito Coast” is executive produced by Mark V. Olsen and Will Scheffer, Stefan Schwartz, Evan Katz, Rupert Wyatt, author Paul Theroux and series star Justin Theroux.

The series is created for television and executive produced by Neil Cross.

The 10-episode second season will make its global debut with the first episode on Friday, November 4, followed by new episodes every Friday through January 6, 2023, exclusively on Apple TV+.

Other articles in the category: News

Apple to Shift More iPhone, Mac Production from China to India, Thailand

Veteran Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted in a series of Tweets that in response to the ongoing “de-globalization trend,” Apple will be shifting more iPhone and Mac production from China to India and Thailand (via 9to5Mac). Apple is adjusting its “supply chain management strategy,” notes Kuo. While these moves will take years to complete, Kuo...
Usman Qureshi
9 mins ago

What’ New in 16.1 Beta 5 [VIDEO]

Apple on Tuesday started rolling out iOS 16.1 beta 5 for developers, with a public release of the build expected soon. YouTuber zollotech rounded up all of beta 5's changes in a recent video. iOS 16.1 beta 5 comes with a modem update that might serve as a remedy for cellular connectivity issues testers had been...
Nehal Malik
12 mins ago

SkipTheDishes Now Delivers Alcohol in Saskatchewan

SkipTheDishes, Canada's largest food delivery network, has today announced the expansion of alcohol delivery in Saskatchewan, providing on-demand delivery directly to its customers from more than 60 alcohol vendors. Skip has been delivering alcohol across Canada since 2017, from both alcohol vendors and from restaurant partners as part of a meal order. Across the country, Skip...
Usman Qureshi
48 mins ago